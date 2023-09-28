The Jerusalem Regional Election Committee ruled on Thursday that the Shabbat public transportation project, which was organized in the city by the Hitorerut B’yerushalayim movement that is contesting the city's municipal elections, will be stopped immediately.

In doing so, the judge of the Jerusalem District Court and chairman of the committee, Aryeh Romanov, agreed to the petition submitted by the Otzma Yehudit party. However, the judge refrained from stating that the operation of the project is defined as election propaganda.