IDF destroys second West Bank illegal gun production facility in week

Israeli security forces destroyed an illegal firearms production facility in the West Bank on Saturday night, the second such manufactory it has targeted in a week.

Five lathes were destroyed in Beitunia. During the operation, the IDF, Israel Police, Israel Border Police and Shin Bet were attacked with stones, burning tires, and Molotov cocktails. Israeli forces suffered no casualties and employed anti-riot measures.

Video released by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit shows that the forces disabled and dismantled the equipment, and set off explosives in the workshop.

לוחמי צה"ל, משטרת ישראל מג"ב ושב"כ השמידו הלילה חמש מחרטות לייצור כלי נשק בכפר ביתוניא; הכוחות עצרו שני מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון >> pic.twitter.com/worLPMcTbq — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 1, 2023

Israeli forces arrest two in Abu Dis

In another operation two wanted persons were arrested in Abu Dis and seized an airsoft pistol. Israeli security forces destroy an illegal firearms production facility in the West Bank on October 1, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF destroyed a firearms manufactory in Hebron on Wednesday. Israeli forces had confiscated four lathes, a few dozen 9mm cartridges, AR-15-type rifle parts, an old hunting rifle, and Hamas paraphernalia.

Palestinian terrorist elements often use the self-manufactured submachinegun, the Carlo. AR-15-type rifle parts are commonly cannibalized to produce the weapon, and it usually fires 9 mm rounds