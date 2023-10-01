Seventy-five years after War of Independence fighter private Dov Broder died in an operation, his burial place has been identified, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday morning.

Broder fell during the May 13, 1948, Operation Medina, the Alexandroni Brigade's push to seize Kfar Saba. Serving as an armored vehicle driver, Broder was sent with the 33rd Battalion to provide cover for another force, but his unit was attacked. Broder was killed, his vehicle damaged, and his body was never identified until now.

Broder's family and his 95-year-old widow Batya were contacted by Human Resources Department head Major General Yaniv Asor on Saturday night to update that investigations had found the Independence warrior's body.

לאחר 75 שנים: אותר חלל צה״ל שמקום קבורתו לא נודעבחקירה של הענף לאיתור נעדרים בצה״ל, נקבע כי בקבר אלמוני בבית העלמין בפתח תקווה קבור החלל דב (ברלה) ברודר ז״ל.לכל הפרטים: https://t.co/705bX4PaER — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 1, 2023

Broder was buried in Petah Tikvah as an unknown soldier in the Segula cemetery.

This is a developing story.