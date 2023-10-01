Israel locates missing remains of War of Independence fighter after 75 years

Dov Broder's remains, missing since he fell during the May 13, 1948 Operation Medina, were recovered by Israeli authorities on Sunday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 1, 2023 10:21
Dov Broder and his wife Batya, circa 1947 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Seventy-five years after War of Independence fighter private Dov Broder died in an operation, his burial place has been identified, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday morning.

Broder fell during the May 13, 1948, Operation Medina, the Alexandroni Brigade's push to seize Kfar Saba. Serving as an armored vehicle driver, Broder was sent with the 33rd Battalion to provide cover for another force, but his unit was attacked. Broder was killed, his vehicle damaged, and his body was never identified until now.

Broder's family and his 95-year-old widow Batya were contacted by Human Resources Department head Major General Yaniv Asor on Saturday night to update that investigations had found the Independence warrior's body.

Broder was buried in Petah Tikvah as an unknown soldier in the Segula cemetery.

 This is a developing story.

 

 


