A group of Israeli settlers in the West Bank set a Palestinian farm on fire Sunday night, according to the human rights organization Yesh Din.

The attack, which took place in the village of Deir Dibwan, about 6km east of Ramallah in the central West Bank, also included the cutting down of dozens of olive trees, and spray-painted graffiti reading “revenge.”

Tensions have increased in Deir Dibwan and the surrounding area in recent weeks, after two new settler farms were established in the area.