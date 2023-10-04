Woman fatally shot in Wadi Ara area

A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot in the Arab town of Ar'ara in northern Israel, on Wednesday night, according to Hebrew media.

According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) statement, the woman was sitting in her car in a parking lot near an event hall. MDA medics were called and tried to give her medical treatment but had to pronounce her dead while on the way to the hospital.

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw in the parking lot between the cars a 30-year-old woman unconscious with gunshot wounds, we gave her medical treatment and evacuated her to the hospital while performing CPR. We pronounced her death on the way to the hospital," MDA emergency medic Ra'id Abu Tuama said in a statement.

Israel Police have launched an investigation.

This is a developing story.