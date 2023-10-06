Jerusalem Post
Israeli arrested on suspicion of poisoning dog, other animals

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A man from a town near Nahariya in northern Israel was arrested on suspicion of poisoning wild animals, Israel Police and the Nature and Parks Authority said Friday morning.

The authorities were alerted to the matter after a dog was poisoned in the area. Police and Nature and Parks Authority inspectors arrived in the area and found poisoned meat baits and drinking water with poison in it. A number of dead wild animals suspected of having been poisoned were found in the area as well.

The suspect is being investigated on suspicion of committing crimes of cruelty to animals and animal abuse. An indictment is expected to be filed against him soon.

