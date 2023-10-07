Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine supports Israel's right to self defense

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2023 12:31

Ukraine's foreign ministry condemned what it described as "ongoing terrorist attacks" on Israel after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Saturday launched the biggest assault on the country in years.

"Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," the ministry said on the social media platform X.

"We express our support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people."

The surprise morning assault combined gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

