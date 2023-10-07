The United States' Office for Palestinian Affairs has deleted a post from their X account that called for Israelis to "refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks" in response to Hamas attacking Israel.

The post on X had said "We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has incurred. We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing."

Hamas fires a large number of rockets towards Israel in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Israel is under attack

A barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel Saturday morning, as Hamas terrorists infiltrated the country and took over Southern Israeli towns and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is at war.

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war," the prime minister said in a video statement. The IDF declared its operation "Iron Swords."

Some 22 people were dead, Magen David Adom reported.