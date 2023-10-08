Jerusalem Post
Hamas spokesperson: 'Several times greater' than dozen Israelis captured

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 8, 2023 01:03

Several hours after the IDF confirmed that Hamas had kidnapped Israelis in a surprise attack on Israeli towns on Saturday, a spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas said in a recorded video that the organization has "several times greater" than dozens of people. 

The spokesman said those taken captive were spread throughout all areas of the Gaza strip.

The IDF had yet to confirm the number of Israelis captured by the organization. 

This would not be the first time Hamas captured Israelis. However, if the numbers are correct, it would be the largest number of people ever taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

