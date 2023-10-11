Israel directs public hospitals not to treat Hamas terrorists

Health Minister Moshe Arbel issued a directive to the public health system in Israel to refuse to treat captured terrorists on Wednesday afternoon.

"Since the beginning of the fighting, the issue of treating the damned and despicable Hamas terrorists within the public hospitals has piled up a tremendous difficulty on the health system," wrote Arbel.

"In these difficult times, the health system should focus fully on the treatment of the victims of the criminal massacre, the IDF soldiers and preparedness for the next," added the health minister. "The task of securing and treating the cursed and despicable terrorists within the public health system significantly harms these efforts and therefore, under my guidance, the public health system will not treat them."

"The handling of the matter should be entrusted to the IDF or the Shin Bet, and of course the Health Ministry is ready and willing to assist these bodies, as needed."

Arbel called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to instruct the relevant bodies to act accordingly. Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip, July 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Terrorist turned away from Sourasky Medical Center

Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) announced on Wednesday evening that a terrorist who had been brought to the hospital was not admitted to the emergency room and was instead sent to the prison service's clinic in Ramle for treatment.