Israel targets elite Hamas unit in Gaza, naval officer killed

IDF fighter jets carried out a night of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas' elite fighting unit Nokhba, which spearheaded the mass infiltration from the Strip on Saturday.

The Israeli military attacked several operational headquarters from which Hamas organized the terrorist encroachment into Israeli territory.

IDF kills Hamas' senior naval officer

The IDF also announced it had successfully targeted Mohammed Abu Shamala, a senior Hamas naval forces official.

The IDF struck his home, which it said was used to store maritime weaponry that would have been used to attack the State of Israel.

במהלך הלילה צה״ל יצא לגל תקיפות עצים במטרה להמשיך ולפגוע בכוח הקומנדו של ארגון הטרור חמאס המכונה ״נח׳בה״, על ידי תקיפת מפקדות מבצעיות אשר שימשו פעילים שחדרו לישובי העוטף בשבת האחרונה>> pic.twitter.com/12CXXYIAWm — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 12, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF announced it had killed Hamas’s finance minister and one of its high command officials in charge of a mix of political and diplomatic issues.

According to the military, Jawad Abu Shamala handled Hamas’ terror financing both within and outside Gaza. This attack came after multiple attacks on Hamas’ main banks in recent days. Advertisement

Zakariya Abu Moammar was the other official killed. He was involved in long-term strategic decisions as well as coordination with other terror groups.

This is a developing story.