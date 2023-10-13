Multiple impacts reported in Ashkelon, Sderot, no injuries reported

A terrorist was shot and killed after being caught near southern Ashkelon on Friday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 13, 2023 13:57
Rocket impact in Sderot. October 13, 2023 (photo credit: SDEROT MUNICIPALITY)
Rocket impact in Sderot. October 13, 2023
(photo credit: SDEROT MUNICIPALITY)

After a pause in rocket fire for most of Thursday night, barrages of rockets were fired toward Sderot, Ashkelon, and other locations along the Gaza border on Friday, with a number of impacts reported in Sderot and Ashkelon.

Multiple direct impacts were reported in Ashkelon in a number of waves of rocket fire. No injuries have been reported in any of the impacts as of yet.

Additionally, at least seven impacts were reported in Sderot, with one hitting a home directly. No injuries were reported.

Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza, October 13, 2023 (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza, October 13, 2023 (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Alongside the rocket fire, security forces were called to a scene in southern Ashkelon where gunfire was reported, finding a terrorist at the scene who they proceeded to shoot and kill, according to Israeli media.



Related Tags
Ashkelon
Gaza
Hamas
Sderot
rockets