Multiple impacts reported in Ashkelon, Sderot, no injuries reported

After a pause in rocket fire for most of Thursday night, barrages of rockets were fired toward Sderot, Ashkelon, and other locations along the Gaza border on Friday, with a number of impacts reported in Sderot and Ashkelon.

רקטה נחתה ליד בית באשקלון וחלון הממ"ד, אשר ספג את ההדף והרסיסים, הציל את חייהם.(צילום: אינג' אברם, גדוד 239).אנו חוזרים ומזכירים: בעת התרעה על ירי טילים, נכנסים למרחב המוגן ונשארים בו 10 דקות - לא פחות. הנחיות פיקוד העורף מצילות חיים. pic.twitter.com/YY2VBiUfed — פיקוד העורף (@PikudHaoref1) October 13, 2023

Multiple direct impacts were reported in Ashkelon in a number of waves of rocket fire. No injuries have been reported in any of the impacts as of yet.

Additionally, at least seven impacts were reported in Sderot, with one hitting a home directly. No injuries were reported. Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza, October 13, 2023 (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Alongside the rocket fire, security forces were called to a scene in southern Ashkelon where gunfire was reported, finding a terrorist at the scene who they proceeded to shoot and kill, according to Israeli media.