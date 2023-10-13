Netanyahu: We will destroy Hamas, this is only the beginning

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 13, 2023 22:26
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday October 12, 2023 (photo credit: JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday October 12, 2023
(photo credit: JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/REUTERS)

Israel will destroy Hamas, no matter how long it takes, and will finish the war stronger, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an unusual address on Friday night.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "Our enemies have only begun paying the price and I will not say more. This is just the beginning."

Lapid: Netanyahu sent Israel into a frenzy for nothing

Opposition head Yair Lapid attacked Netanyahu for not giving any new information while inducing anxiety among Israelis for an unusual address during Shabbat.

"How can Israel's prime minister send an entire nation into a frenzy for an unusual Friday night statement only to then say nothing on the hostages, the North, the evacuations," Lapid charged.

"A prime minister should not make these statements unless he has new information."

During his short address, Netanyahu also stressed that Israel, through talks with US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin, is "ensuring the continuation of fighting" with American supply on its way to Israel.



