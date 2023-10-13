Bodies of missing Israelis were found during the raid in Gaza

Israeli bodies were located during a raid on Gaza carried out by forces under the command of the 7th Armoured Brigade, on Friday night.

Reports were received from the forces near the border that there were "discoveries" near the border.

The discoveries underwent investigations, which led to the later decision to send in a large force under the command of Lt. Col. Shimon Putrabani.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman with soldiers from the 7th Armored Brigade (credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)

After the brigade surrounded the location, bodies were collected from there and transported to Israeli territory.

First operation inside Gaza since the start of the war

The operation was carried out jointly by infantry and armored units which took out a Hamas cell that fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli territory.

This was the first operation carried out inside Gaza since the beginning of the war six days ago.