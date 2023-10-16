Woman injured after rocket makes landfall in central Israel

A middle-aged woman was moderately injured on Monday when Hamas fired rockets into central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

One of the rockets made landfall in Holon, resulting in the woman's injury. Magen David Adom (MDA) announced it provided treatment to the woman, who was in moderate condition with injuries to her limbs. MDA subsequently transferred her to the hospital.

"The wounded woman was lying in the field on the side of the road beside the safety fence while conscious and suffering from shrapnel injuries to her limbs," Deputy director of MDA Ayalon Region, paramedic Oded Sheinkman said. "Civilians who were with her at the time of the injury gave her initial medical treatment, which included stopping the bleeding, through phone guidance from the MDA's 101 dispatch center. We put her in the MDA MICU and evacuated her to Tel Hashomer Hospital in moderate and stable condition."

Police respond to rockets

The police responded to the rocket debris incident on Route 4, where the woman was injured, the police spokesperson said later on Monday.

In an effort to protect the public from further threats, police officers from the Central District and the Rishon LeZion station secured the scene and inspected for additional debris. MDA paramedics respond to a scene on route 4 where rockets struck on Monday. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

Additionally, the police urged residents of the area to not approach scenes of rocket impacts, to not touch debris that may contain explosive material, and to remain in protected areas.

They also asked that any rocket debris findings be reported to the Israel Police's 100 emergency hotline.

Previously, the booms of rocket explosions were heard in Jerusalem.