An IDF soldier was seriously injured as a result of an anti-tank missile impact in the Baram region on the Lebanese border, Hebrew media has reported. This came as the result of the IDF offensive against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

The soldier was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Two other fighters were slightly injured and received medical treatment on the spot. Their families have been informed.

One target struck included a Hezbollah military compound from where a surface-to-air missile was launched at an IDF tank, according to a statement by an IDF spokesperson.

The strike on the target was in retaliation for a morning missile launch toward Israeli forces.

The IAF struck terrorist infrastructure in response to continued launches by Hezbollah on the State of Israel.

Northern border sustains continued rocket fire

Hezbollah continued to attack Israel in the North with rockets, anti-tank missiles, and gunfire on Friday and Saturday, killing an IDF soldier and wounding at least two foreign workers on the Israeli side.

The IDF responded using aerial strikes, artillery, infantry, and other means to widely attack Hezbollah positions on the border several times over the weekend, including in the Mount Dov area.

One goal of the military is to make it harder for Hezbollah to keep up with the almost constant exchanges since Hamas invaded on October 7, without falling into a broader conflict in the North. Towns like Kiryat Shmona were evacuated over the weekend by the IDF.

Also over the weekend, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held an operational situation assessment with soldiers and commanders alike in northern Israel.

“Hezbollah has decided to participate in the fighting and is paying a price for it. We must be vigilant and prepare for every possible [scenario]. Great challenges await us,” Gallant told the soldiers. “Your duty is to prepare for defense and for anything else that may be required. We are in a war. We had no choice. We will act wherever necessary and we will win this war."