IDF releases new graphic video depicting Hamas's massacre

The IDF released a video on Sunday documenting the horrific acts of massacre by Hamas on October 7.

Israel has been waging an information war to influence public opinion worldwide. The video, which had been posted on the IDF's YouTube channel, warned viewers of the graphic content but did not withhold these images.

Some parts of the video were filmed by the terrorists themselves, while others were captured on security cameras located at intersections and in kibbutzim.

The video showcased the cruelty exhibited by the terrorists, showing how they had fired indiscriminately at innocents.

The toll of the Israel-Hamas war

Approximately 1,400 people were killed, and around 5,100 were wounded during the war and subsequent escalation in the North. Thousands of terrorists had infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, launching a combined assault.

They massacred civilians and soldiers across a range of communities and bases in the South. Notably, the terrorists had killed over 250 civilians at the Supernova music festival in Re'im, set homes ablaze in several kibbutzim in the Gaza border area while residents were inside, and executed elderly individuals, women, and children. Advertisement

The IDF spokesperson informed 210 families that their loved ones had been kidnapped and taken to Gaza.