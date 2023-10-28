UAE, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli ground operation in Gaza

Early on Saturday, the Israeli military said it had entered northern Gaza overnight and expanded military operations in the Gaza Strip as it steps up its assault on the Hamas terrorist group.

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 28, 2023 21:31
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 16, 2022. (photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 16, 2022.
(photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday condemned the Israeli ground operations in the Gaza Strip, the state news agency WAM reported, citing the country's foreign ministry.

UAE, which became the first Gulf country to normalize relations with Israel in 2020, also "expressed its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis that threatens more loss of civilian lives."

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry also released a statement on Saturday condemning any ground operations by Israeli forces that may threaten the lives of Palestinian civilians.

"The Kingdom condemns and denounces the ground operations carried out by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, and warns of the danger of continuing to carry out these blatant and unjustified violations of international law against our brotherly Palestinians," the statement said.

Israel begins limited  ground operation

Early on Saturday, the Israeli military said it had entered northern Gaza overnight and expanded military operations in the Gaza Strip as it steps up its assault on the Hamas terrorist group.

IDF reserve Infantry and Merkava Tank soldiers train in a military exercise in the Golan Heights on October 23, 2023 (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
IDF reserve Infantry and Merkava Tank soldiers train in a military exercise in the Golan Heights on October 23, 2023 (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)


Related Tags
Gaza
saudi arabia
UAE
Operation Swords of Iron