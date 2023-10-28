UAE, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli ground operation in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday condemned the Israeli ground operations in the Gaza Strip, the state news agency WAM reported, citing the country's foreign ministry.

UAE, which became the first Gulf country to normalize relations with Israel in 2020, also "expressed its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis that threatens more loss of civilian lives."

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry also released a statement on Saturday condemning any ground operations by Israeli forces that may threaten the lives of Palestinian civilians.

"The Kingdom condemns and denounces the ground operations carried out by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, and warns of the danger of continuing to carry out these blatant and unjustified violations of international law against our brotherly Palestinians," the statement said.

Israel begins limited ground operation