Israel recalls diplomats from Turkey, to rethink ties to Ankara

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Saturday recalled Israeli diplomatic representatives from Turkey "in order to conduct a reassessment of Israel-Turkey relations," in a statement he made on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cohen made this statement shortly after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his assertion that Hamas was not a terrorist organization and described Israel as an occupier.

Erdogan made this address at one of the largest pro-Palestinian rallies, which took place in Istanbul since the Israel-Hamas war began. Erdogan called called the terrorist group "freedom fighters" this week.

Israeli officials' responses

National Unity Party MK Gideon Sa'ar posted that "Erdogan is the same Erdogan and it is obligatory to present him as he is: a patron of Hamas, an instigator, a definite Israel hater, and one of the greatest antisemites of our generation.

"He will always try to gain legitimacy when he is in need and join our enemies when we are in need," he continued. "I suggested to Foreign Minister Cohen to recall Israel's ambassador to Turkey for consultations and I welcome his decision." Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia, September 4, 2023. (credit: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar accused Erdogan on Wednesday of supporting terrorism and that the "time has come to recalculate a course in our relations with Turkey."

Reuters contributed to this report.