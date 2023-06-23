Former Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced on Twitter on Thursday night that he believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bribery case should be ended in a plea deal.

The former Justice Minister tweeted Thursday night that he had long held this position and had only avoided publically announcing it out of respect for the Prosecutor's Office.

במשך תקופת כהונתי כשר המשפטים נמנעתי מהתייחסות לאפשרות הסדר טיעון במשפט נתניהו. זאת, מתוך כבוד לעצמאות התביעה הכללית בנושאים המסורים לשיקול דעתה המקצועי. עמדתי היתה זה מכבר כי נכון, בהתחשב במכלול השיקולים, לסיים את משפט נתניהו בהסדר טיעון. עתה מן הראוי שהתביעה תטה אוזן למסרים של… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) June 22, 2023

Translation: "During my tenure as Justice Minister, I avoided referring to the possibility of a plea agreement in the Netanyahu trial. This was out of respect for the independence of the General Prosecutor's Office in matters dedicated to its professional discretion. My position has long been that it is right, considering all the considerations, to end Netanyahu's trial with a plea agreement. Now it is appropriate for the prosecution to listen to the court's messages and show readiness for such a negotiation. The public interest in the broadest sense is to end this long saga with a plea agreement."

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court, last May. Netanyahu is less worried about the rule of law than the court of law where he is on trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Judges warn prosecutor's office

The court decision that Sa'ar is referring to occurred during hearings in court last week when three judges told the prosecutor's office that it would be difficult to prove bribery in this case, as reported by Channel 13 news.

Details of the secret meeting, which was supposed to remain confidential, showed that it was attended by representatives of the prosecutor's office and the Prime Minister's lawyers. The judges told the parties that "The good of the state requires you to reach a plea agreement." according to Maariv.

The cyber department at the prosecutor's office informed three of Netanyahu's advisors that they are being considered for prosecution for harassing the state witness, Shlomo Filber, in Case 4000 subject to a hearing.