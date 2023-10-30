IDF strikes Syrian military sites after rockets fired toward Israel

The IDF struck military sites in Syria on Sunday night after several rockets were fired from Syria toward Israeli territory earlier in the evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, the airstrikes targeted two Syrian Army sites, leading to material damage.

Local media outlets reported that one of the sites targeted was located between Nawa and Tasil, in the Daraa Governorate of southern Syria near the Syrian-Israeli border. Al-Mayadeen TV had reported earlier that the rockets fired toward Israel were launched from the town of El Shykh Sa´ad, located in that same general area.

Last Wednesday, the IDF also struck military sites in Syria after two rockets were fired toward Israel. Additionally, on Saturday night, Lebanese and Syrian media reported that IDF artillery fire targeted positions used by the Syrian Army and Iran-backed militias in the Quneitra region near the Syrian-Israeli border.

IDF strikes rocket launch sites in Syria after rocket fire. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF strikes Hezbollah in southern Lebanon after rocket fire

The IDF also struck sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Sunday night and Monday morning after about 19 rockets were launched by Hamas and the Fajr Forces, a group affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, from Lebanon toward Israel on Sunday.

Among the sites hit by the IDF on Sunday night and early Monday morning were sites near Labbouneh, northeast of Rosh Hanikra, and sites in Meiss El Jabal and Blida.