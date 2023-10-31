Israel intercepts 'aerial target' near Red Sea city of Eilat

Air raid sirens went off in the area of the Red Sea city of Eilat on Tuesday and Israel's military said it downed an approaching "aerial target."

After an initial warning of a possible "hostile aircraft intrusion," which sent residents of the popular tourist resort running for shelter, the military said its "systems identified an aerial target approaching Israeli territory."

"There was no threat or risk to civilians," it added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Israel says Houthis sent drones into Egypt, causing explosions

Last week, Israel accused the Iran-aligned Houthi movement of sending drones that caused explosions in two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea, saying they were intended to strike Israel. A US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) and Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Alexandria (F911) conduct manoeuvring-operation exercises during a 60 nations International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 (IMX/CE-2022), in Red Sea, in this photo taken on February 7, 2022 (credit: US NAVAL FORCES CENTRAL COMMAND/US NAVY THEOPLIS STEWART LL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Pentagon said a US Navy warship on Oct. 19 intercepted three cruise missiles and several drones launched by the Houthis movement from Yemen potentially toward Israel.

Yemen's Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said on Oct. 10 that if the US intervenes in the Gaza conflict directly, the group will respond by firing drones and missiles, and take other military options.