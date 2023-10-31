IDF eliminates senior Hamas commander

The Hamas commander who orchestrated the attacks on Erez and Netiv Ha’asara during the deadly Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7 has been eliminated, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Naseem Abu Ajina was the commander of the Beit Lahia Battalion in Hamas's Northern Division.

Previously, Ajina had commanded Hamas's aerial capabilities and had been involved in developing the terror organization's drones and UAV capabilities. Israeli soldier around the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, October 30, 2023 (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The statement noted that Ajina's elimination has dealt a significant blow to Hamas's ability to disrupt the IDF's operations on the ground.

Hundreds of Hamas military targets were destroyed and many terrorists have been killed by the IDF over the past 24 hours, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning. Some 300 targets were attacked, including anti-tank missile and rocket-launching positions, Hamas tunnels, and military installations, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.