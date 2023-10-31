IDF troops under the command of the Givati ​​Brigade took control over a Hamas military stronghold in western Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, a military spokesperson said.

Approximately 50 terrorists were eliminated by Israeli forces. Furthermore, Israeli fighter jets, under Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence, killed Ebrahim Biari, the commander of Hamas's Jabalya battalion, and was one of the leaders of the October 7 massacre. Jabalya is around four kilometers northeast of Gaza City.

The stronghold was used by Biari for training in preparation for terrorist operations. There were infrastructures and terror tunnels at the place that were used for terrorists to move to the coastal area.

The fighting in the area saw Israeli forces killing many of the terrorists and had destroyed tunnel shafts, weapons, and military equipment. In addition, Israeli forces on the ground located intelligence sources in the compound.

The stronghold also held many weapons used by the Hamas terrorists, the spokesperson said. Numerous terrorists were also injured in the Israeli attack. Satellite view shows damaged areas in Al-Karama, due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023 (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Jabalya is not far from the border of Israel and can be seen from Sderot.

Who is Hamas commander Ebrahim Biari?

Since the entry of IDF soldiers into the Gaza Strip, Biari has been in charge of all fighting in the northern Gaza Strip. Biari was involved in sending terrorists in the attack at the Ashdod port in 2004, in which 13 Israelis were murdered, and was responsible for directing rocket fire at Israel for two decades. Advertisement

The assassination was carried out as part of an extensive attack on terrorist infrastructures of the Central Jabalya Battalion, which took over civilian buildings in Gaza City.

This report came hours after the director of Gaza's Indonesian hospital told Al Jazeera on Tuesday that at least 50 Palestinians were killed and 150 were wounded in Israeli air strikes on Jabalya refugee camp.

The IDF has reiterated its call to Gaza residents to move south for their protection.

Seth J. Frantzman and Reuters contributed to this report.