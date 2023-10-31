IDF releases names of two Givati soldiers killed in action in Gaza

Two IDF soldiers, Roei Wolf and Lavi Lipshitz, both 20 years of age, were killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The families of the soldiers have been notified.

The deaths were announced days after Israel began its ground invasion operation into Gaza. Maariv reported that the soldiers were killed by an RPG.

Wolf was from Ramat Gan and Lipshitz was from Modi'in, Walla reported. IDF ground forces in Gaza, October 31, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

More than 300 soldiers killed in Operation Swords of Iron

So far, more than 300 soldiers have been killed in the battles since October 7.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said in his statement to the media on Tuesday that the ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip includes heavy battles. "Our soldiers at this time are fighting on the battlefield with courage and valor," he said. "This fighting is dangerous and you have to understand that there are costs. We all need resilience and courage."

This is a developing story.