Three terrorists killed as IDF carries out overnight raid in Jenin

The IDF operated in the Jenin refugee camp overnight on Sunday in what Israeli media said was a widespread operation against Palestinian terror cells in the West Bank city.

At least three armed terrorists were killed by Israeli forces during clashes, with an unconfirmed number of Palestinians wounded.

During the raid, the IDF deployed a drone that attacked a number of armed terrorists.

A general view of Jenin refugee camp where a mosque was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Jenin October 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Israeli security forces uncover explosives across West Bank

The Israeli military said that it had uncovered explosives that had been placed under roads along the West Bank, with the intention of detonating them on Israeli security forces.

A Palestinian observation post was also destroyed in the refugee camp, with the IDF saying it was set up with more explosives.