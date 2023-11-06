Four Palestinian terrorists killed in IDF counterterrorism operation

Israeli security personnel conducted counterterrorism operations in the West Bank on Monday, successfully neutralizing several terrorist targets, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Police said.

Throughout the operations, Israeli security forces located and eliminated terrorist infrastructure responsible for planning and executing shooting attacks, attacks with explosive devices, sniper attacks, and dispatching terrorists into Israel.

Four terrorists were killed during the operations in the Palestinian city of Tulkarm, the IDF stated.

Also on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that four "martyrs," among others who were wounded, had arrived at the Tulkarm Government Hospital.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the four slain terrorists are Momen Saeed Balaawi (20), Az al-Din Raed Awad (25), Jihad Mehraj Shahada (22), and Qasim Muhammad Rajab (20). Wounded Palestinians arrive at the hospital after being injured from an Israeli airstrike, in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, in the West Bank on October 19, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The Israeli report conflicts with the Palestinian report regarding the ages of the dead terrorists. According to the Israeli account, Shahada and Awad, the two senior members of the eliminated infrastructure, were 24 and 28, respectively.

Dozens of terrorist attacks

All four of the deceased were responsible for dozens of shooting attacks and had been planning more, Israeli security forces said.

The Tulkarm terrorist infrastructure had been funded by terrorist elements in the Gaza Strip and abroad.

Additionally, two M16 rifles that had been used previously in attacks were seized by the security forces in the area.

To the south, in the Palestinian town of Beit Fajar, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that three had been wounded, including one in critical condition, by Israeli forces.

The Health Ministry subsequently stated on Monday evening that the individual in critical condition, Yousef Jalal Mahmoud Taqatqa (18), had later succumbed to his wounds.