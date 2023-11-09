Border Police officer abandoned post during terror attack to buy food

A Border Police officer was dismissed from his position on Thursday after an investigation found that he abandoned his post and acted in complete opposition to orders and instructions during the stabbing attack in which Rose Lubin was murdered on Monday.

The officer was transferred from the Border Police forces to the IDF, where he will continue his service.

According to Israeli reports, the officer left his post to buy bourekas.

The terrorist, a 16-year-old from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, was killed by officers responding at the scene of the attack. One person was also arrested on suspicion of aiding the attacker.

We will draw lessons, Border Police chief says

"The fighters of the Border Police are at the forefront of action and fighting, as a force we are entrusted with the safety and well-being of the public - and in accordance with the great authority there is responsibility to the same degree," said Border Police commander Brick Yitzhak. A Border Police officer stands guard, as Muslim Palestinians hold Friday prayers by a road outside the Old City of Jerusalem, October 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

"The Border Police is a force that engraves on its flag professionalism in accordance with a clear and distinct moral compass. In places where we understand that there is a failure, we will not compromise and we will handle it with determination and commanding courage, while drawing lessons and expressing full transparency."