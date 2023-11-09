WATCH: American-Israeli police officer's funeral at Mount Herzl

American-Israeli Border Police officer Sgt. Rose Ida (Elisheva) Lubin was buried in the police section of the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Lubin was murdered in a stabbing attack conducted by a resident of east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate of the Old City in Jerusalem on Monday.

Lubin, 20, grew up in Dunwood, Georgia before moving to Israel on her own after high school and joining the Border Police through the Garin Tzabar program.

Family to sit shiva in Jerusalem

Lubin's family will sit shiva in at King David St. 16 in Jerusalem until Wednesday, November 15. Donations in her memory can be made to the FIDF, the Michael Levin Lone Soldier Foundation, and Garin Tzabar.

