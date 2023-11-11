Despite sirens in northern Israel warning of a suspected hostile aircraft intrusion, no aircraft were identified infiltrating into Israeli territory, the IDF said on Saturday morning.

A rocket launch from Lebanon into Israel was identified by the military, however. The projectile fell into an open area in the Margaliot area. A building in Kiryat Shmona was hit, according to Maariv.

The IDF responded with artillery fire targeting the source of the launch.

Overnight, a missile coming from Lebanon targeted an IDF aircraft operating in the border area. An Israeli UAV subsequently hit the launcher that fired the missile.

Furthermore, overnight, a launch was identified toward an IDF aircraft operating in the area of the border with Lebanon, an IDF UAV struck the launcher from which the launch was carried out. The IDF F-15 Eagle fighter plane. April 19, 2018. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

IDF fighter jets hit terror infrastructure

Then, on Saturday afternoon, the IDF said that Israeli fighter jets targeted several terrorist infrastructure installations in Lebanon.

The airstrikes came in tandem with artillery fire. Advertisement

Later, an IDF aircraft struck a launcher from which launches were carried out toward the area of Margaliot in northern Israel, the IDF said Saturday afternoon.

Over the last hour, mortar fire was identified from Lebanon toward IDF posts and soldiers in the area of the border.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report