Israel-Hamas ceasefire also applies to southern Lebanon, Hezbollah claims

Senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk announced earlier that the ceasefire between the Gaza terror group and Israel will come into effect Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 22, 2023 16:20
Lebanese Hezbollah supporters attend a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon November 18, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
Lebanese Hezbollah supporters attend a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon November 18, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)

Terror organization Hezbollah will "respect" the temporary ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, a source in the Lebanese group told Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

Therefore, as per the reported source, the ceasefire in Gaza and the pause in military operations there will also apply to southern Lebanon. There has been no Israeli confirmation of Hezbollah's claim.

An Israeli source confirmed the time to CNN later on Wednesday.

Smoke rises on the Lebanese side near the border with Israel, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon November 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
Smoke rises on the Lebanese side near the border with Israel, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon November 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)

The terms of Israel's ceasefire with Hamas

The ceasefire is part of the deal that includes a pause in the Gaza war in exchange for the release of up to 80 of the more than 239 people seized by terrorists during Hamas’s infiltration of southern Israel on October 7.

It was approved by the Israeli government in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



