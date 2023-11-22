Terror organization Hezbollah will "respect" the temporary ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, a source in the Lebanese group told Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

Therefore, as per the reported source, the ceasefire in Gaza and the pause in military operations there will also apply to southern Lebanon. There has been no Israeli confirmation of Hezbollah's claim.

Senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk announced earlier that the ceasefire between the Gaza terror group and Israel will come into effect Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

An Israeli source confirmed the time to CNN later on Wednesday. Smoke rises on the Lebanese side near the border with Israel, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon November 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)

The terms of Israel's ceasefire with Hamas

The ceasefire is part of the deal that includes a pause in the Gaza war in exchange for the release of up to 80 of the more than 239 people seized by terrorists during Hamas’s infiltration of southern Israel on October 7.

It was approved by the Israeli government in the early hours of Wednesday morning.