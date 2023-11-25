Two Palestinians were murdered in the city of Tulkarm and another was murdered in Jenin in the West Bank on Friday under suspicion of spying for Israel.

Many people had either participated or watched the event and took very graphic photos and videos documenting the murder, which can be seen on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A Palestinian mob can be seen in the videos abusing the bodies and hanging them on an electric pole as crowds surrounded the area.

Hamas's statement on the murders

Hamas's military wing in the West Bank published a hard document of the two Palestinians who were executed, which was later revealed to have been done by a firing squad, KAN reported.

הזרוע הצבאית של חמאס בגדה פרסמה תיעוד קשה של שני פלסטינים שהוצאו הערב להורג בירי במחנה הפליטים טולכרם באשמת שיתוף פעולה עם ישראל. שני הפלסטינים נתלו לאחר רציחתם על עמוד חשמל כשהמונים מקיפים את המקום. השניים הואשמו כי הם סיפקו מידע לצה"ל על מבוקשים שחוסלו@eliorlevy — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 24, 2023

The document confirms the charges that the two Palestinians were accused of collaborating with Israel. They were hanged after their murder on an electric pole with crowds surrounding the place. The two were also accused of providing information to the IDF and Israeli intelligence about wanted individuals.

The two were also accused of providing information to the IDF and Israeli intelligence about wanted individuals.

לפחות 3 הוצאות להורג הלילה בטול כרם וג'נין בחשד לשיתוף פעולה עם ישראל. נסיון העבר מלמד שפעמים רבות יש טעויות בזיהוי, סגירת חשבונות על דברים אחרים ולעיתים לא. זה לא משנה את העובדה שאת התמונות האלה צריכה ישראל להציג בכל נציגות דיפלומטית אפשרית ובנוסף הן מייצגות את אווירת המלחמה… pic.twitter.com/2WqQt52drH — טל לב רם (@tallevram) November 25, 2023

Social media reactions

Journalist David Collier wrote on X, "If this is how they treat their own. What chance do Jews have? Guess what @amnesty and @BBCNews will say? Nothing."

Journalist Tal Lev Ram implied that the murders of the three Palestinians may be because of the lack of control the Palestinian Authority has in those areas and the security mechanisms there compared to other areas in the West Bank.

Editor Laura E. Adkins wrote "What happens to Palestinians who are accused of collaborating with Israel? Two were just executed by a Hamas firing squad."