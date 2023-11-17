Alleged Israeli airstrikes target Damascus

Alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted a number of sites near Damascus on Thursday night, according to Syrian state media.

The strikes targeted the town of Sayyida Zeinab, where Iran-backed militias have a heavy presence, according to the Syrian Capital Voice news site. Footage reportedly from the scene showed a structure on fire.

Israel strikes Syria amid war in Gaza

A series of alleged Israeli airstrikes have targeted sites in southern Syria, the Damascus area, and Aleppo since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October. The IDF has taken responsibility for some of the airstrikes reported in southern Syria, but has not responded to the other reports by Syrian media.

Several rockets were fired from Syria toward Israel in recent weeks as well and the IDF said a drone which hit a school in Eilat recently was launched by an Iran-backed group in Syria. Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are pictured during the signing of cooperation agreement in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 3, 2023 (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Last week, alleged Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted the Sayyida Zeinab area, with opposition-affiliated Syrian news sites reporting that casualties were caused in the strikes.

Two weeks before that, alleged Israeli airstrikes killed at least two workers at the Damascus International Airport, according to SANA.

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the strike caused only material damage and no casualties, with Syrian air defenses responding to the strike.