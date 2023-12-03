Israel-Hamas War: IDF announces names of two fallen soldiers

The IDF announced early Sunday morning the name of two soldiers who fell in combat in the Gaza Strip.

St.-Sgt. Aschalwu Sama, 20, from Petah Tikva, succumbed to wounds on Saturday that he sustained during combat on November 14. Sama served in the 932nd Battalion, part of the Nahal Brigade.

Sgt.-First Class (res.) Or Brandes was killed in combat in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday. Brandes served in the 82 Battalion of the 7th Brigade.

Buildings lie in ruin as Palestinians carry their belongings following Israeli strikes on residential buildings at the Qatari-funded Hamad City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 2, 2023. (credit: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters)

Israel continuing offensive in Gaza Strip

The number of fallen soldiers in the Israel-Hamas War now stands at 398.

The IDF is intensifying its operations in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis on Sunday morning. Advertisement

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform residents of Khan Yunis that the IDF is increasing its operations there and to urge them to evacuate from certain neighborhoods in the city, attaching a detailed map dividing the city into small subsections.

"Residents of the Gaza Strip, the IDF has renewed its activity against Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. For your safety, we urge you to move to the recognized displaced persons shelters," Edri wrote on his X account. "Compliance with evacuation orders is the surest way to keep you and your families safe."‎