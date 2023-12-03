Father of 'hero' civilian killed by IDF soldier calls for indictment

The Israeli civilian who sprang to action to stop a terror attack in progress last week, only to be fatally shot by an IDF soldier, yelled "I'm a Jew, don't shoot" in the moments before he was shot, an eyewitness said. Surveillance video showed the man kneeling on the ground with his hands up as well.

The IDF soldier who is suspected of accidentally shooting Yuval was questioned by the Military Police on Sunday, according to Maariv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said "this is life" in response to the incident, drawing sharp criticism from the man's father, as well as MK Benny Gantz.

Moshe Castleman, the father of Yuval Doron Castleman, called for a criminal indictment against the IDF soldier who shot his son, in an interview on 103FM Sunday morning.

"This must end with an indictment against the person who shot him," he told 103FM. "I don't care right now if he was wearing a uniform or not. He behaved criminally. He has to pay a high price."

Netanyahu: 'Yuval is a hero of Israel'

"Yuval Doron Castleman is a hero of Israel. In a supreme act of bravery, Yuval saved many lives. However, unfortunately, a terrible tragedy occurred there - and the man who had saved other was killed. There must be a thorough inquiry," Netanyahu said after speaking with Castleman's father on the phone on Sunday.

Castleman, who was 37, helped neutralize the Hamas terrorists who killed three and wounded four in a shooting attack at a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows that he was then shot by an IDF soldier, despite being in a kneeling position with his hands up. He was rushed to a hospital and succumbed to his wounds later in the day. The army said in a statement that the soldier mistook him for a terrorist.

The Shin Bet and Israeli police have opened an investigation into the incident, and military police are also investigating. Critics have blamed the incident on what they say is an unofficial policy the army has recently adopted of shooting to kill even unarmed terrorists.