One killed, eight wounded in Jerusalem shooting attack

A young woman was killed and eight other people were wounded in a shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday morning, according to emergency services.

According to Magen David Adom, a 24-year-old woman was killed, five others were seriously wounded, one other was in moderate condition, and two others were in light condition.

According to police, two terrorists arrived at the Givat Shaul junction near the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday morning and began firing at civilians at a nearby bus stop before being shot and killed by security forces and a civilian who was at the scene.

Police quickly closed off the scene of the attack and launched searches to ensure there were no other attackers on the loose.

Video from the scene showed people running as gunshots were heard in the background. Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack in at the entrance to Jerusalem, November 30, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Highway 1 from the Motsa Junction toward Jerusalem was closed to traffic after the attack, with police directing traffic to Highway 16.

Two weeks ago, an IDF soldier was shot and killed and five other Israelis were wounded by a Palestinian terrorist at a security checkpoint on the Bethlehem bypass road south of Jerusalem.

Attack comes a year after bombing attack at same bus stop

Last November, two Israelis, Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada and Arye Shechopek, were killed in a bombing attack which took place at a nearby bus stop and at a bus stop near the Ramot neighborhood.

This is a developing story.