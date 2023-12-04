IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon as border tensions grow

The IDF struck an operational headquarters, weapons storage warehouse, and other infrastructure used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon on Monday in response to continued rocket fire by the terrorist group toward northern Israel.

Among the targets hit were a Hezbollah weapons depot near Arab Al-Aramshe and sites where rockets were launched from in southern Lebanon. IDF artillery fire targeted a number of other sites in southern Lebanon as well.

According to the IDF, several projectiles were fired toward an IDF post near Arab al-Aramshe, and toward Matat, Tel Hai, Shtula, and Kiryat Shmona on Monday.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization took responsibility for at least nine attacks against sites in northern Israel on Monday.

According to Lebanese reports, an empty house in Umm al-Tut, another house in Bint Jbeil, and another house in Maroun el Rass in southern Lebanon were hit in Israeli strikes. A fire broke out in the house in Bint Jbeil, according to the reports.

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah warehouses and infrastructure, December 4, 2023 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Additionally, a Syrian citizen was injured in Israeli strikes in Wazzani in southern Lebanon on Monday, according to NNA. The report did not state what condition the Syrian was in.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with US Ambassador Dorothy Shea in Beirut on Monday to discuss the situation in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

Lebanese FM accuses Israel of sparking border tensions

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib told the Lebanese Nidaa al-Watan newspaper that European Union officials had warned Lebanon against entering a war with Israel, with Bou Habib claiming Israel "took the initiative and threatened."

"It was not the Lebanese government nor Hezbollah that threatened war. Israel was issuing daily threats against Lebanon, while (Hezbollah Secretary-General) Hassan Nasrallah threatened it weeks after," claimed Bou Habib.

The foreign minister added that Israel has sent several messages through the European Union demanding that Lebanon implement UNSC Resolution 1701 and to force Hezbollah to move back to north of the Litani River in accordance with the resolution.

Bou Habib claimed that Lebanon had only conducted violations of the resolution recently and accused Israel of violating the resolution 30,000 times annually. The foreign minister committed to implementing the resolution and called for Israel and Lebanon to reach agreements about their land border saying "this could reduce the tension and enhance the chances of peace and stability in southern Lebanon."

Since the beginning of the year, Hezbollah and Palestinian factions assumed to be operating with Hezbollah's approval have conducted attacks against northern Israel, including an infiltration and bombing attack near Megiddo in March and the establishment of tents staffed with armed terrorists in the Har Dov area.

A day after the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on October 7, Hezbollah and Palestinian factions in Lebanon launched attacks against sites in northern Israel.