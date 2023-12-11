Israel-Hamas War: IDF troops thwart Hamas ambush, destroy tunnel shaft

IDF combat soldiers thwarted an attempted Hamas ambush on their position in the Gaza Strip and destroyed a tunnel shaft, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit revealed Monday.

The IDF troops, part of the Jerusalem Brigade, had received intelligence in advance warning them of the Hamas attack on their position.

As such, they were able to evacuate their defensive position and were alert and ready for the attack.

IDF soldiers destroy a Hamas tunnel shaft in the Gaza Strip. (Video credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Destroying Hamas terrorist tunnel shafts

They were able to find the terrorists as they came out of the tunnel shaft and fired at them, leading to a bomb exploding in the shaft.

The soldiers, working with the Yahlom unit, then found and destroyed another tunnel shaft nearby.