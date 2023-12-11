Jerusalem Post
Qatar, Israel conducting secret talks on another hostage deal - report

By MAARIV ONLINE
Updated: DECEMBER 13, 2023 05:03

Qatar and Israel are conducting secret talks in a European city about another hostage release deal, Saudi publication Elaph reported Monday.

"Sky News" Arabic reported earlier on Monday that the Israeli government has expressed willingness to promote a hostage release deal with Hamas, according to Israeli sources.

A senior diplomatic official revealed that the deal is expected to include children, women, and men, including three senior IDF officers who were taken captive by Hamas, the report says. Israel would exchange about 300 Palestinian prisoners and ten veteran prisoners serving long-term prison sentences – including Marwan Barghouti, the leader of the Fatah movement – based on the terms of the deal, according to the report.

Israeli and Qatari negotiating teams meet again

The Israeli negotiation delegation consisted of Mossad officers, Shin Bet officers, a representative from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, a National Security Council member, and a representative of the IDF working in the office of the head of the military intelligence division, among others. 

Former Mossad personnel with experience in hostage negotiations and strong ties with the Qataris were recruited for these talks and joined the delegation, according to the report. The Israeli delegation also included experts such as a psychologist and a negotiation expert.

The meetings are taking place in the capital of a European country due to the criticism directed from the public in Israel and within the government during the previous meetings in Qatar.



