Four terrorists killed in Jenin IDF overnight operation

Four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in a drone strike during an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.

One other person was injured in the attack on Al-Sibat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, WAFA reported.

Jenin hospital director told the agency the Palestinians were directly targeted.

Israeli security forces operate in the West Bank. December 5, 2023. (credit: IDF)

Israeli forces are encircling three hospitals in the area, WAFA added.

Prior to this attack, the health ministry reported that 275 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists.