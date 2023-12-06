During operations in the West Bank Palestinian city of Jenin, the IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police demolished explosives manufacturing laboratories, destroyed underground shafts, located weapons and combat gear, and arrested terrorism suspects, the IDF said on Wednesday.

Overnight on Tuesday under the command of the Menashe Brigade, reservists from the Duvdevan commando unit, LOTAR Special Forces, and Border Police concluded their operational activity in the restive Palestinian city.

The operations, which began earlier on Tuesday afternoon, successfully concluded with the arrest of ten suspects, the IDF stated.

Israeli forces confiscate weapons and combat gear during a West Bank operation. December 5, 2023. (Credit: IDF)

West Bank terror tunnels

Additionally, the Israeli forces destroyed two underground tunnels as well as three facilities dedicated to the production of explosives. The facilities contained numerous explosives at the time the IDF, Border Police, and Shin Bet located and destroyed them.

The army added that it also confiscated weapons, disarmed explosive devices, ammunition, military equipment, and thousands of shekels in funds for terror activities. Israeli security forces locate underground shafts in the West Bank city of Jenin. December 5, 2023. (credit: IDF)

Over the course of the activities in the Palestinian cities, terrorists engaged the Israeli forces, with the two sides exchanging fire, the IDF said. The Israeli troops reported that explosives were thrown at them, and one soldier was lightly injured.

The injured soldier was quickly evacuated for medical treatment.

In other places in the West Bank, security forces arrested sixteen wanted individuals, three of whom were affiliated with Hamas.

In Shuqba and Kalkilya, a handgun, drone, and ax were found.

The IDF also confirmed a strike on a target in Tammun after terrorists fired and threw explosives at the troops operating in the area.

In Halhoul the Israeli troops located a printing press used for printing inciting materials to promote Hamas.

The arrested individuals and confiscated ordnance were subsequently transferred to relevant authorities.