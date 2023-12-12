Out of the 105 soldiers that were killed since the start of the ground operations in the Israel-Hamas War, 20 of the soldiers were killed in accidents, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

What were the casualties?

Of the 20 that were killed, 13 were killed as a result of friendly fire after being misidentified as being the enemy by IDF soldiers, five of those soldiers were hit by an airstrike from the Israeli Air Force.

Four people were hit by tank fire and four others by infantry fire. Two others were killed after being run over and killed by an armored vehicle, tank or armored personnel carrier.

One was hit by a stray bullet and two were killed after being hit by shrapnel.