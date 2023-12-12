20 IDF soldiers killed since start of Hamas War due to friendly-fire, accidents

The IDF announced that out of the 105 soldiers that were killed since the start of the ground operations, 20 were killed in accidents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 12, 2023 11:08
Israeli soldiers near the scene of a shooting, near the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, on October 11, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers near the scene of a shooting, near the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, on October 11, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Out of the 105 soldiers that were killed since the start of the ground operations in the Israel-Hamas War, 20 of the soldiers were killed in accidents, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

What were the casualties?

Of the 20 that were killed, 13 were killed as a result of friendly fire after being misidentified as being the enemy by IDF soldiers, five of those soldiers were hit by an airstrike from the Israeli Air Force.

Four people were hit by tank fire and four others by infantry fire. Two others were killed after being run over and killed by an armored vehicle, tank or armored personnel carrier.

Israeli tanks seen near the Israeli-Syrian border in the northern Golan Heights, on July 22, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Israeli tanks seen near the Israeli-Syrian border in the northern Golan Heights, on July 22, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

One was hit by a stray bullet and two were killed after being hit by shrapnel.



Related Tags
IAF
IDF
IDF Soldiers
Israeli Air Force