Maj. Yehonatan Nahon, an officer in the IDF, serving in the Israeli Air Force, was killed in a car accident while on a run in Seattle, according to Israeli media reports on Monday.

The IAF had sent him to Seattle on military business, the nature of which was not revealed to the press.

The circumstances of the accident are under investigation. Nahon, 41, an engineer born in Netanya and a former resident of the city, leaves behind a wife and three children.