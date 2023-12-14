Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Germany arrests four Hamas terrorists for plans to attack Jews

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 14, 2023 18:02

Four members of the Islamist terrorist group Hamas have been detained on suspicion of planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe, German prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday.

Three of the suspects were detained in Berlin and another was detained in the Netherlands, according to the prosecutors.

"Following the terrible attacks by Hamas on the Israeli population, attacks on Jews in Jewish institutions have also increased in our country in recent weeks," said German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann in a statement on the detentions.

"We must, therefore, do everything we can to ensure that Jews in our country do not have to fear for their safety again," he said.

European authorities have warned of an increased risk of attacks by Islamists radicalized by the Israel-Hamas war.

