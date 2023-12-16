Hostile aircraft intrusion alarms sound in Israel's north

Alarms sounded in Israel's north on Saturday morning indicating the intrusion of hostile aircraft into Israeli airspace.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council later confirmed that a drone was identified in Israel's Hula Valley region.

The drone reportedly crashed in the Margaliot area.

The IDF subsequently released a statement on the event, noting that air defense systems intercepted a drone that had infiltrated into Israeli territory from Lebanon. The IDF also confirmed the the Upper Galilee Regional Council report, stating that a second drone crashed into the Margaliot area.

The IDF responded to the drone infiltrations with artillery fire at targets in Lebanese territory.

This is a developing story.