Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hostile aircraft intrusion alarms sound in Israel's north

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2023 11:38

Alarms sounded in Israel's north on Saturday morning indicating the intrusion of hostile aircraft into Israeli airspace.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council later confirmed that a drone was identified in Israel's Hula Valley region.

The drone reportedly crashed in the Margaliot area.

The IDF subsequently released a statement on the event, noting that air defense systems intercepted a drone that had infiltrated into Israeli territory from Lebanon. The IDF also confirmed the the Upper Galilee Regional Council report, stating that a second drone crashed into the Margaliot area.

The IDF responded to the drone infiltrations with artillery fire at targets in Lebanese territory.

This is a developing story.

