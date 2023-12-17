US, PA discuss Palestinian security presence in Gaza after war - report

The United States discussed with the Palestinian Authority (PA) a possible security arrangement that would see PA policemen and security officials based in Gaza before the Hamas takeover in 2007, reinstated after the Israel-Hamas War, Walla! reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the Biden administration has already held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the issue, with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Ramallah last Frida to meet with Abbas. The PA has already declared that it should hold responsibility for Gaza after Israel has ousted Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that after the war, Israel will be responsible for security in Gaza without directly controlling the coastal territory and that the PA can not be in charge.