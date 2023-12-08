Defense Minister Yoav Galant finished a visit to the border of the Gaza Strip on Friday night, where he met fighters from the Karakal Battalion and the Armored Corps.

Together with the commander of the 80th Division, Brig.-Gen. Itamar Ben-Haim, the commander of the Paran Brigade, Col. Raviv Shemer, and the commander of the Karakal Battalion, Lt.-Col. Or Ben-Yehuda.

Gallant spoke with the female fighters, hearing about their operation on October 7 to eliminate Hamas terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip, and about the assistance they gave to the ground operation being carried out in the Gaza Strip.

He lit a second Hanukkah candle with the fighters and expressed his appreciation for their determined action. An IDF soldier operates in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on December 6, 2023. (credit: IDF/Handout via REUTERS)

Gallant speaks to the troops

Gallant told the women fighters: "It is impossible to ignore the strong, prominent and successful female presence. Women have not fought in the IDF since 1948, this is the first time this has happened after 75 years of massive fighting. The results are very impressive, both in the operation of the tools, both in the operational result and in the command."

"The IDF fighters are in dozens of places around Gaza and lighting Hanukkah candles, this is the victory of the New Maccabees, over evil and darkness. We turn on a light in Gaza and turn off the lights of those who wish us harm. Those who thought they would turn off our lights, see day after day What are the results? In the State of Israel, there is light and in Gaza there is darkness, it will get stronger and stronger."

"I see the signs that indicate the break that is starting inside Gaza. And you therefore have a central part in this matter. And I want you to know that the entire nation of Israel is behind you."

He concluded with, "The spirit of the IDF is that you hear the shots, see the flashes, look, make a situation assessment, and in the end, the result is to push forward and to keep pushing forward, this pursuit eventually brings you to the place where you find the problem."