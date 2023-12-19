Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas says it rejects talks over prisoners during war, open to moves to end war

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2023 16:53

Hamas rejects holding negotiations over exchanging prisoners during the Israeli war, but is open to any initiative to end it, a senior official from the terrorist group said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We affirm our position of categorically rejecting to hold any form of negotiations over prisoners exchange under the continuing Israeli genocidal war", Basem Naem said.

"We are, however, open to any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression on our people and opening the crossings to bring in aid and provide relief to the Palestinian people," he added.

 

 

Swedish court upholds guilty verdict in Iran executions case
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 03:23 PM
Netanyahu, India's Modi discuss Houthi threat to maritime security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 03:10 PM
UKMTO receives report of Red Sea incident northeast of Djibouti
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 09:42 AM
Yesh Atid MK: Take a few kilometers from Gaza as Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , MAARIV ONLINE
12/19/2023 08:26 AM
US Secretary of Defense meets with Netanyahu and Israel War Cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 07:59 AM
IDF publishes names of two fallen soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 06:06 AM
TSMC says it does not anticipate major Red Sea shipping disruption
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 05:35 AM
US, Japan, and South Korea activate real-time tracking of N.Korea missi
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 02:53 AM
Gideon Sa'ar squashes rumors of rejoining Likud
By TAL SHILO/WALLA!
12/19/2023 01:56 AM
One Iraqi officer killed, one injured in plane crash in Iraq
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 01:54 AM
The UN humanitarian coordinator has left the West Bank
By WALLA!
12/19/2023 12:50 AM
North Korea says it conducted Hwasong-18 ICBM on Monday
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 12:44 AM
At least 250,000 flee fighting in Sudan's El Gezira state
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 12:29 AM
Jordan strikes Iran-linked drugs smugglers in southern Syria
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 11:15 PM
Houthis prepared to confront any US-formed coalition in Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 10:04 PM