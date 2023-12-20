Netanyahu: Gaza war will continue until Hamas is destroyed

Israel will continue its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip until the Palestinian terrorist group is completely dismantled, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday evening.

"The war will continue until we destroy Hamas - until victory," Netanyahu said in a recorded statement. "Those who think we will stop is not connected to reality," the prime minister continued.

"We are striking Hamas with heavy fire everywhere, including today. We are also striking those who aid Hamas, close or far," Netanyahu said.

"Every Hamas terrorist is destined for death. They have only two options: Surrender or die."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on December 20, 2023 (PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

White House: Gaza hostage release talks are 'very serious'

The White House on Wednesday said discussions for a humanitarian pause and hostage releases are "very serious" and that humanitarian aid has been able to enter Gaza from Jordan.