IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon throughout Wednesday night and struck a rocket launcher that was used to fire rockets toward Israel on Wednesday, the IDF stated Thursday morning.Artillery was also used, striking targets close to the Israel-Lebanon border.
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By REUTERS12/21/2023 11:22 AM
