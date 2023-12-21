Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon throughout Wednesday night and struck a rocket launcher that was used to fire rockets toward Israel on Wednesday, the IDF stated Thursday morning.

Artillery was also used, striking targets close to the Israel-Lebanon border.
